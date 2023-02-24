By: News On 6

Tulsa Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Exposing Others To HIV

Tulsa Police have arrested a man suspected of exposing others to HIV.

Court documents say Brandan Martin did not tell his former boyfriend he has been undergoing treatment for HIV since 2014.

Records say Martin's former partner was notified in 2021 that he was HIV positive.

According to documents, Martin said he told the victim about his status, but was not able to show any written or electronic pro