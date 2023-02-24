Tulsa Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Exposing Others To HIV


Friday, February 24th 2023, 6:17 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police have arrested a man suspected of exposing others to HIV.

Court documents say Brandan Martin did not tell his former boyfriend he has been undergoing treatment for HIV since 2014.

Records say Martin's former partner was notified in 2021 that he was HIV positive.

According to documents, Martin said he told the victim about his status, but was not able to show any written or electronic pro
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 24th, 2023

February 24th, 2023

February 24th, 2023

February 24th, 2023

Top Headlines

February 25th, 2023

February 25th, 2023

February 25th, 2023

February 25th, 2023