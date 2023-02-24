AG Drummond Withdraws Former AG O'Connor's Opinion On State Funded Religious Schools

-

The Oklahoma Attorney General is pushing back against the governor's agenda to fund religious charter schools with taxpayer dollars.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond withdrew an opinion from the previous attorney general, which supported state funds going to those schools.

Drummond's move does not change anything right now. But if the issue goes to court, it will not have the backing of Oklahoma's top attorney.

Drummond said in a letter John O'Connor's opinion, "misuses the concept of religious liberty by employing it as a means to justify state-funded religion."

Governor Kevin Stitt said during a press conference on Friday, that he disagrees with Drummond's decision.

"Am I supportive of the Catholics choosing and going out and setting up a Catholic charter school? Hundred percent, I think that's great. Just like if the Jewish community wants to set up a charter school. Or the Muslim community. I've got friends across all walks of faith,” Stitt said. “Have no problem with that whatsoever."

But according to Drummond, the law may have a problem with it.

He was in Tulsa Friday as nine new deputies with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office graduated, but declined to do an interview about the issue.

In a letter to the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, Drummond said he is hopeful the US Supreme Court will rule on whether charter schools act on behalf of the state.

The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board is currently considering an application for the St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School.

Drummond said if that application is approved, it will create a "slippery slope," saying "the approval of a charter school by one faith will compel the approval of charter schools by all faiths..."

House Speaker Charles McCall said in a statement that Drummond's decision, "...demonstrates just how important full passage of the House's Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Act will be."

News On 6 reached out to the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City for comment and has not heard back.