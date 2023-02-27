Christmas Day Kidnapping, Assault Suspect Photo Released By Tulsa Police

By: News On 6, Drake Johnson

Photos of a man accused by police of assault, kidnapping and carjacking of a Tulsa woman on Christmas day have been released.

Tulsa Police posted the images on social media Monday, hoping to identify the suspect.

The male suspect is around 30 years old with dark hair and dark eyes, according to TPD. He had no face or neck tattoos and he was wearing a Chicago Bulls jacket and pants at the time of the alleged crime.

Police say the female victim was sitting inside her vehicle with the engine on at a complex near 90th and Delaware at 1 a.m. on Christmas.

The unknown male suspect then allegedly opened her door and demanded the victim drive him to 51st and Peoria.

TPD says the suspect eventually switched to the driver's seat and assaulted the victim several times to the point she lost consciousness.

The victim was then seen inside a convenience store near 41st and Garnett, where she was taken to a hospital due to severe injuries on her face, according to Tulsa Police.

The victim's car was then recovered in a nearby neighborhood later on Christmas Day.

If you have any information, Tulsa Police ask that you call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

You can remain anonymous when calling.