Utilities Working To Restore Power For Thousands Of Oklahomans

The storms on Monday left tens of thousands of people without power overnight.

PSO said the good news is that fewer than a thousand people are still without power.

Wayne Green, PSO spokesperson, said at the height of the storm, more than 11,000 people with PSO didn't have power.

"We had to wait until it was safe to start restoring power. We always say we are determined to restore power as quickly and safely as we can," Green said.

Around 6,000 people with OG&E don’t have any power Monday night.

"We're able to access the damage and we're seeing the impact of the storms last night with lots of downed power poles, downed lines, and damage to equipment on power poles. We're restoring as quickly and safely as possible," Aaron Cooper with OG&E said.

OG&E said when the storm hit, there were 30,000 customers without power.

They said all of the money they've invested in their grid helped get power restored faster for people.

"We're seeing outages all across our service area, but I think a lot of those right now are in the Norman area and the greater Oklahoma City metropolitan area," Cooper said.

He said hundreds of crews are working and have been throughout the night and will continue to work up until the last person's power is back on and running.

"We've got great people working for us and we prepare. We're constantly training, we're constantly analyzing what we can do better and after a storm like this we'll go back and look at what went right, what didn't go right, and what we could do better next time," Green said.