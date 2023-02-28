Cooking Corner: Catfish Po' Boys

By: News On 6

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen.

On Tuesday, Joe Davidson from Oklahoma Joe's joined the show and shared how he makes fried catfish and catfish po' boys.

Catfish Po Boys and Catfish Dinners

Catfish is a Oklahoma favorite and Lent gives Oklahoma Joe’s the perfect opportunity to share this special sandwich and dinner with our patrons!

Ingredients:

12- Catfish Filets (4 ounce each)

2- cups of Whole Milk

1-egg

4- Cups of Corn Meal

1-Tablespoon Salt

1-Tablespoon Dill Weed

1-Tablespoon Oklahoma Joe’s Original BBQ Rub

Mix milk and eggs in bowl to dip catfish through then mix the next four ingredients to coat to the fillets.

Fry the Catfish for 4 minutes at 350 degrees in vegetable oil, remove from oil and let drain before serving. Keep warm.

12- 6” Wheat Hoagie Buns

2- Cups of Shredded Lettuce

2- Sliced Tomatoes

1.5- Cups of Homemade Tartar Sauce (see recipe below)

1.5 cups of mayonnaise

½ Tablespoon of Dill Weed

6 Tablespoons Drained Capers

6 Tablespoons Chopped Dill Pickles

2 Tablespoon of Juice from Pickle Jar

Mix these ingredients.

Grill the hoagie buns with butter, place two catfish filets on the lower bun then layer over with lettuce and tomatoes. Apply a good coat of Tartar sauce to top bun and finish building your Catfish Po Boy.

Catfish can also be served as a meal with your favorite sides. At Oklahoma Joe’s we love our Fries, Okra and Spicy BBQ Slaw!

Served every day during Lent!