Local Organizations Help Take In Animals From Tulsa Animal Welfare

The Tulsa Animal Welfare shelter is getting help from animal rescue groups while it deals with canine flu cases. The Humane Society of Tulsa is just one of the organizations, along with Paws in Need Tulsa, and the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals.

The Humane Society of Tulsa has been taking in animals for a few weeks. Whether they're bringing in strays and trying to get them reunited with their owners or they're taking on owner-surrendered animals, it's a way for the Humane Society of Tulsa and other partners to try to take some pressure off the city shelter.

"We're checking in with their management, there's a lot of communication going on and coordinating between our staff and their team just to see what their needs are on a day-to-day basis. So hopefully we will be able to get their shelter open and operations back to how they were with just being able to help them this way," Rachel Ward, the adoption center manager for the Humane Society of Tulsa said.

The Tulsa Animal Welfare shelter is still open while it addresses some cases of canine flu, and Ward said that if you're missing an animal that has gotten picked up and sent over to a place like the Humane Society of Tulsa, you will still have to go through Tulsa Animal Welfare first.

"If you are an owner looking for an animal, you still need to go down to the city shelter, and they can work on basically making that match of if the animal is in our facility and they will handle all of the paperwork and all of the return to owner guidelines," Ward said.