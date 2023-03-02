Family Remembers Two Victims, Including Osage Mayor, Killed In House Fire

-

A Green Country family is holding onto the memories of their loved ones who were killed in an Osage house fire this week. One of the victims was the town’s mayor.

“She did everything for everybody,” said Jesse Garrett, the son of Osage Mayor, Connie Reese. “She was there for everybody, she’d do anything for everybody, she was the best mom.”

Connie and her father-in-law, Robert, were killed in a house fire that broke out early Wednesday morning. Her son, Jesse, lives down the street and was woken up to screaming on the morning of the fire.

Jesse said he saw his family’s home was on fire, so he ran inside to try and save them.

“I tried busting other windows out, at that point I knew it was done,” said Jesse. “It was too late.”

Reese served as the mayor of Osage and was someone well-known and loved throughout town. However, Jesse said her favorite title was grandma.

“Someone said all she talked about was that grandson and right then, that was it, I lost it,” said Jesse. “I thought, 'my son lost his grandma.'”

Jesse said he would stop by everyday to see his parents and grandpa. He is now getting through the loss and holding onto what he can.

He spent much of Thursday sifting through what’s left of the home.

“Memories will come up, I’ll cry but I’ll be fine,” said Jesse. “Everything will be OK, I got my boy still.”

Jesse said his dad was also inside the home, but had left before the fire broke out.

Investigators said the fire started in the living room and it was sparked by lithium ion batteries.