By: News On 6

The manslaughter trial started Monday for a former Eufaula City Councilor and state representative.

Prosecutors say Kirby was intoxicated when he drove off the road and crashed his motorcycle last July, killing his girlfriend Sheryl Bischel, who was his passenger.

Kirby's defense is Bischel was also intoxicated and chose not to wear a helmet, which contributed to her death.