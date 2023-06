By: News On 6

WWII P-51 On Display At Tulsa Air & Space Museum Helps Tell Story Of The Tuskegee Airmen

A P-51 from WWII on display at the Tulsa Air & Space Museum serves as a tribute to a storied fighter unit.

Museum leaders say the display of the P-51 “Red Tail” helped them educate the public about the Tuskegee Airmen, who were also known as the Red Tails, and what they accomplished.

