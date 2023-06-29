Disaster Relief Organization Helps Tulsa Residents Clear Storm Debris

-

A Tulsa family was trying to figure out how to remove a tree that fell after the storms, until a disaster relief group showed up to help.

"I just felt sorry for my daughter, because she had just moved in there. It was her birthday present," said Tammy Morrow.

Tammy's house had damage to the garage, back porch and the shed.

She said she didn't expect the storm to do that much damage, and they have been working to clean it up.

"We weren't expecting anybody to really show up. My husband was going to try and do it all himself, and I was a little worried because this is the first time a tree has fallen over and you know trees are so unpredictable," she said.

She said the All Hands and Heart crew knocked on her door and asked to help.

For volunteer Emory Freed, helping others in need is personal. A crew showed up in Mississippi to help after a tornado hit her hometown.

"They did a lot of work in Amory with the tornado hit, and getting to kind of serve in that role is amazing. I'm really happy I get to be here," she said.

The team has about nine people in Tulsa cleaning up from the storm.

They focus on areas where people might not have the money to pay for contractors to do the work.

"I like to think of it as working in solidarity, not necessarily coming in and saying we know what's best. But something that All Hands likes to do is listen to the community and prioritize the needs of the community," said rapid response manager Eleven Cook.

Cook said picking up after storms is tricky work that takes skill and training.

He said he's a victim of a natural disaster himself; it makes an impact.

"As a 12 year old that endured Hurrican Katrina, it's kind of followed me all my life, and so it's important work and it happens more and more every day," he said.

The team will be in town for at least the next two weeks. They are taking volunteers from Tulsa who want to help. If you are interested, call 774-712-0532.