Meteorologist Megan Gold Flies With Blue Angels Ahead Of Tinker Air Show

The Blue Angels are taking flight over Oklahoma this weekend, as part of the Tinker Air Show.

Before the show, News On 6 Meteorologist Megan Gold got to fly in an F-18. From spins, to sharp turns, Gold’s ride was unforgettable.

"So much pressure on your body; crazy. I just tried not to get sick. That was my end goal,” Gold laughed.

“From all the other airplanes I've flown, the incredible amount of power was the first thing that caught my attention," Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman crisscrosses the country, flying with the Blue Angels. In each city, he gets to take civilians into the air.

“It's always their first time in an F-18,” Zimmerman said. "There's nothing more special than getting to share that experience and show them a little of the teamwork and professionalism that their United States Navy and Marine Corp are capable of.”

This weekend marks a return for the Tinker Air Show after a four-year hiatus.