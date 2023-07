By: News On 6

-

Tulsa police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened near 21st and Memorial.

According to police at the scene, a woman was driving on Memorial when another car turned in front of her at a high speed and caused her to crash into a utility pole. Officers say the woman was not hurt but her car had to be towed away due to the damage.

Police say they are working to identify the person in the other vehicle.