Virtual Reality Devices Enhance First Responders' Training Program

By: News On 6, CBS News

New virtual reality tools are helping train first responders for whatever disasters come their way, from mass shootings to earthquakes.

These high-stress events are sporadic and difficult to replicate, but a new, cutting-edge virtual reality training program from the Ohio State University College of Medicine puts first responders right at the scene.

"In the past, they would respond by or train by looking at a PowerPoint or maybe watching a podcast or a lecture. But there needs to be better hands-on training for first responders," says Dr. Nicholas Kman, an emergency medicine physician who heads up the initiative. "When they're in virtual reality, it feels very realistic to them - that they're actually taking care of real victims."

Participants wearing a virtual reality headset and using hand-held wands are immersed in mass-casualty scenarios like a subway bombing. They practice SALT - sort, assess, life-saving interventions, treatment, and/or transport - triage.

Artificial intelligence allows the virtual victims to communicate with first responders, who can give commands and ask questions like they would in real-world events.

"Screaming in the background, sirens, lots of loud noises, the light is dim - that really added to the depth of training," says West Licking, Ohio, firefighter, and paramedic Anthony Walsh, after his experience with the program.

The injuries, number of victims, and conditions can all be modified. Participants are scored on their performance and debriefed afterward.

"Many of them might want to go back in and try a harder scenario," says Kman. "So, there is a gamification piece to this."

The program emphasizes two goals in training, according to Kman.

"I think hemorrhage control is the first goal. The second goal is we know from incidents like the Las Vegas shooting, there isn't going to be enough medical care for everybody to get it right away. So, they need to prioritize who are the sickest patients that need a hospital first," says Kman.

The Ohio State University College of Medicine plans to expand the program and license the software for other agencies to use.