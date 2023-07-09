ODOC: Walkaway Inmate Captured With Wife In Oklahoma City

By: News On 6

An inmate that officials say walked away from a correctional center in Hodgen, Okla., on Saturday was captured with his wife by authorities in Oklahoma City just after midnight.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Isaac Espinosa was captured by OCPD and the ODOC's Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 12:42 a.m. Sunday.

Espinosa, 34, is serving a 15-year sentence for robbery with a dangerous weapon out of Oklahoma County.

Officials said he unlawfully walked away from the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center at about 8 p.m. on Saturday.