Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Parts Of Green Country


Sunday, July 9th 2023, 5:42 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Oklahoma -

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of the News On 6 viewing area Sunday morning.

The watch is in effect until 10 a.m. for Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Choctaw, Hughes, Johnston, Latimer, Love, Marshall, Murray, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, and Seminole counties.

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz is tracking a strong storm moving into Pittsburg County as of 5:35 a.m. Winds up to 50 mph are possible.

Stephen says the brunt of the earlier storms stayed in central and southwest Oklahoma with some big hail and damaging winds.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 9th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

January 28th, 2023

October 15th, 2022

Top Headlines

July 10th, 2023

July 10th, 2023

July 10th, 2023

July 10th, 2023