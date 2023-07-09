Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Parts Of Green Country

By: News On 6

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of the News On 6 viewing area Sunday morning.

The watch is in effect until 10 a.m. for Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Choctaw, Hughes, Johnston, Latimer, Love, Marshall, Murray, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, and Seminole counties.

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz is tracking a strong storm moving into Pittsburg County as of 5:35 a.m. Winds up to 50 mph are possible.

Stephen says the brunt of the earlier storms stayed in central and southwest Oklahoma with some big hail and damaging winds.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.