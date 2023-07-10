'She Was A Beautiful Woman': Man Remembers Mother Killed In Creek Turnpike Crash

-

A Broken Arrow man is heartbroken and in shock after his mother was hit and killed by a woman driving the wrong way on the Creek Turnpike.

OHP said 22-year-old Carigan Rains was going west in the eastbound lanes on July 6, and slammed head on into Reyna Larios, killing both of them.

"She was a beautiful woman. No one could really compare to her,” said Reyna’s son, Agustin Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said his mother Reyna was a wonderful mom, wife and sister, but not much made her happier than being a new grandmother to Gonzalez’ little boy. He said those two had an unbreakable bond.

"She was supposed to have many more years with us, laughing and smiling. A lot more with my kid especially,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said he already misses his mom so much, but he's also going to miss seeing the special bond she had with Gonzalez’ son. He was Reyna's first and only grandchild.

"They were two peas in a pod. You can ask anybody,” said Gonzalez. "They all saw how close they were. He would always run up to her and completely ignore my dad and run up and hug her first."

Gonzalez said his mom had just left work last Thursday night when she was hit and killed on the Creek Turnpike.

He said they all feel like a part of them is missing now, especially Gonzalez’ dad who has been with Reyna since the two were teenagers.

"She was always smiling. She was never in a bad mood. She always tried to make people laugh, especially with her laugh especially. He laugh was very contagious,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said he's thankful for a strong family and they’ll all get through this together.

He wants people to remember his mom for the woman she was, not the tragedy that took her life.

"Her joyfulness, her compassion, her understanding, her smile. There wasn't anything bad about her,” said Gonzalez.

Click here for the GoFundMe that has been set up to help Reyna’s family.