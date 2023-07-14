Patient Allegedly Steals Ambulance, Drives Through Parking Garage At Ascension St. John Medical Center

-

An Oologah-Talala Ambulance is out of service after police said a patient at Ascension Saint John hospital in Tulsa took it for a joy ride and crashed it in a parking garage.

The EMS crew in Oologah is glad to have the ambulance back, but Director Brandi Pond is not happy with its condition.

"From what we can tell the light bar is going to have to be replaced, there's a big dent on the front here," said Pond.

She said the damage happened after a patient at Ascension St. John Hospital stole the ambulance while its crew was inside transporting another patient.

Tulsa Police said the patient drove around the parking garage with the lights and sirens on, hit low-hanging signs, and crashed it before being taken into custody by hospital security and re-admitted.

"We're just grateful he didn't drive in the street and cause any other damage to cars or people and that no one was hurt," said Pond.

She said the ambulance was left running, making it easier for the suspect to take off with it, but said that's an industry standard to keep the crew and patients cool and important equipment charged.

"You run the risk of turning it off and maybe it doesn't start, ya know you get another call, you just need to be ready to go," she said.

EMT Brandon Wheat wasn't there when the ambulance was stolen, but said the ambulance will be out of service until the lights are repaired.

"A thing we have to have for public safety and running to a call, so as far as that goes it pretty much put our truck out of service until we can get it fixed," said Wheat.

Pond wants to assure people they will still respond to calls in the Oologah-Talala area.

"We have four trucks, but we only run two at a time, so the other two are in reserve for backups so if you have a breakdown or something happens, we can put another one in service," she said.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and have yet to determine if the suspect who took the ambulance will face charges.