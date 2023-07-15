Hair Stylist Creates Sensory-Friendly Salon For Clients With Autism

By: News On 6

A hair stylist in Australia has made her salon a sensory friendly place to help her autistic clients.

Many people with autism find getting a haircut overwhelming when their senses take in more information than they can cope with.

Hair stylist Stevie Vincent has transformed this salon into a space that's easier for people with autism

Vincent does things like keeping noise down switching from noisy clippers to scissors and lets clients smell products or describe their texture before applying them to hair.

"I've spent so much time being uncomfortable. I don't want anyone else to be uncomfortable. I want people to feel as comfortable as they possibly can. Being able to find out what someone needs, it's not that hard to cater for it,” said Vincent.