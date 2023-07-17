Community Panel In Tulsa Held To Try And Break Stigma Surrounding Cannabis As Medicine

Sunday, July 16th 2023, 9:24 pm
Some health professionals and business women are trying to break the stigma surrounding cannabis as medicine through education and networking.
On Saturday, Women Plus Weed founder Jeana Acosta hosted a community panel at Living Arts Tulsa.
A doctor and a nurse talked about the benefits of using non-psychoactive cannabis and how to use cannabis for opioid addiction.
Several local women who use cannabis were also panelists, including an award-winning Ted-Ex speaker, a Tulsa District Three City Councilwoman and the Tulsa City Council Chair.
