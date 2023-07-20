Tulsa Comedian Nicole Miller To Film First Comedy Special


Thursday, July 20th 2023, 9:59 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A Tulsa comedian is offering her unique take on motherhood, marriage, and surviving cancer in a new comedy special.

It is the first time Nicole Miller will film a comedy special for release on streaming services.

The special is titled Nicole Miller: The Okayest Mom.

The Tulsa native said her jokes are relatable and family friendly. "I like to keep it clean," Miller said. "I get a lot from my life. I make fun of myself, I make fun of my husband, and I talk about being a mom."

Miller graduated with a theatre degree from Oral Roberts University.

She said she taught theatre for nearly a decade before starting on her comedy journey about 5 years ago. "When my youngest was born I took a little time off and I just felt like I wanted to do something different, so I started stand up," Miller added.

After seeing success at open mics and comedy festivals, Miller was presented with an opportunity to reach a larger audience. "I partnered with this company here in Tulsa called Full Credit Media and they have a distributor and told me you can also put it out on streaming services," she said.

Filming for her comedy special will be during her 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. showtimes on Saturday, July 22. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Click here to find tickets.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 20th, 2023

July 21st, 2023

July 21st, 2023

July 21st, 2023

Top Headlines

July 22nd, 2023

July 21st, 2023

July 21st, 2023

July 21st, 2023