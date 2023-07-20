Tulsa Comedian Nicole Miller To Film First Comedy Special

By: News On 6

A Tulsa comedian is offering her unique take on motherhood, marriage, and surviving cancer in a new comedy special.

It is the first time Nicole Miller will film a comedy special for release on streaming services.

The special is titled Nicole Miller: The Okayest Mom.

The Tulsa native said her jokes are relatable and family friendly. "I like to keep it clean," Miller said. "I get a lot from my life. I make fun of myself, I make fun of my husband, and I talk about being a mom."

Miller graduated with a theatre degree from Oral Roberts University.

She said she taught theatre for nearly a decade before starting on her comedy journey about 5 years ago. "When my youngest was born I took a little time off and I just felt like I wanted to do something different, so I started stand up," Miller added.

After seeing success at open mics and comedy festivals, Miller was presented with an opportunity to reach a larger audience. "I partnered with this company here in Tulsa called Full Credit Media and they have a distributor and told me you can also put it out on streaming services," she said.

Filming for her comedy special will be during her 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. showtimes on Saturday, July 22. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

