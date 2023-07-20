Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Looks To Fill More Than 100 Detention Center Positions

By: News On 6

More than a dozen law enforcement agencies were out at Expo Square on Thursday looking to recruit new employees.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for more deputies and more than 100 detention officers. Several other departments say they are also dealing with an employee shortage.

"There's staffing issues everywhere unfortunately but we'd definitely like for our department to grow, our city has grown as is and we definitely want as many police officers possible," said Christopher Perez with Sand Springs Police.

This is the third year the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has hosted this recruitment event.