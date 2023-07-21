Talented Multi-Sport Athlete Commits To Sooners

By: Matthew Lollar

The Oklahoma Sooners landed a highly sought-after 2-sport athlete on Friday.

Recruited to play football, Taylor Tatum is a 4-star running back out of Longview High School in Longview, Texas.

A high school athlete who is set to graduate with the Class of 2024, Tatum announced his intent to play football for the Sooners on Friday, which was met with optimism as Tatum was on many other schools’ radars, such as Alabama and USC.

His statistics for the 2022 Texas 5A division football season are impressive to say the least. In 227 rushing attempts, Tatum accumulated just under 1900 yards and 33 touchdowns on the ground. Through the air, he had 12 receptions for 160 yards and a further 3 touchdowns.

247Sports ranks Tatum as the best running back in the country for the Class of 2024.

On top of plying his trade as a running back for the Sooners, Tatum also plans to represent the crimson & cream on the baseball field.

He is a right-handed batter with a plethora of power in his swing, as he mostly plays as an outfielder when on defense, but has also played as a right-handed pitcher, as well as a second baseman.

Tatum’s announcement of his commitment to the Sooners came on Twitter, as he re-tweeted Hayes Fawcett’s tweet breaking the news. He confirmed it by saying “Committed!!” in response to the news.

Tatum is set to join up with the Sooners’ football and baseball programs respectively following his graduation from high school in May of 2024.