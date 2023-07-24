By: News On 6, CBS News

New Approach To Cancer Treatment Gives Patients New Hope

-

An increasingly popular tool to fight cancer is giving patients new hope. Biomarker testing looks for specific genes or “markers” to better customize treatment plans for patients.

Dr. Sydney Barned, who’s both a physician of internal medicine and cancer patient herself, has experienced the benefits firsthand. Her diagnosis of stage four lung cancer came at age 33, a complete shock for the active non-smoker who was in her medical residency at the time.

“I remember having a whirlwind of emotions and not even understanding how this was possible,” she recalled.

Dr. Barned says because of her age, doctors tested her tumor for specific characteristics, or biomarkers, to help pinpoint how best to treat her cancer.

“We have moved away from a one-size fits all,” said Dr. Vincent Lam, Professor of Oncology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Dr. Lam says biomarker testing, which can give clues about targeted treatments or precision medicine, can mean the difference between life or death.

“It could really mean the difference between a treatment that potentially could only work months, for some of our stage four lung cancer patients, versus a pill that could work for years,” said Dr. Lam.

The medication has allowed Dr. Barned to avoid chemotherapy and radiation and live a normal life for the past six years.

“I'm able to work full time, I'm able to work out, I'm able to go traveling with my friends and family. It has been like life-changing just being on these medications,” she said.

Despite the huge advancements in cancer research, Dr. Lam says racial and geographic disparities still exist in accessing the testing. Studies have shown patients of color and underserved populations have a lower rate of biomarker testing. Rural hospitals may also be less likely to offer the care.

“In certain parts of the South and Midwest, there are really lower rates of biomarker testing, compared to the coasts,” said Dr. Lam.

Insurance coverage can also vary widely based on the specific type of cancer and characteristics of a patient, such as whether they’re battling an advanced stage of cancer.

Patient advocates say most private insurance plans cover at least some biomarker testing, and a growing number of state legislatures are pushing to expand coverage through state-regulated plans, such as Medicare.

According to the American Cancer Society, a dozen states have enacted legislation including Arizona, Illinois, Louisiana, Rhode Island, Kentucky, New Mexico, Maryland, Minnesota, Texas Georgia, and Oklahoma.

Legislation passed in New York this year, and has been introduced in states including California, Connecticut, Colorado, Florida, Maine and Ohio.

You can view the American Cancer Society tracker by clicking here.

You can find access to Biomarker Testing here.

“Ask your oncologist what is your biomarker,” urged Dr. Barned. “Sometimes just asking that one question is a good thing to trigger them to look down that avenue".

She’s now on a mission to raise awareness about the testing and need for additional research to find additional biomarkers.

“We’re just scratching the surface,” said Dr. Lam of efforts to improve and expand upon cancer sequencing.

“Thankfully it is buying us some time, but a lot of us run out of time, we need more,” said Dr. Barned who recently lost her 56-year-old aunt to lung cancer. She hopes new research will one day lead to a cure.