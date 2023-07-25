Medical Minute: World Drowning Prevention Day

By: News On 6, CBS News

World Drowning Prevention Day is marked each July 25th to increase awareness about the devastating consequences of drowning.

The day plays a crucial role in saving lives and preventing needless tragedies.

In the last decade, drowning has caused more than 2.5 million deaths. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 236,000 people lose their lives to drowning every year.

Globally, the highest drowning rates occur among children aged 1–4 years, followed by children aged 5–9 years. The overwhelming amount of those deaths occur in low and middle-income countries.

In the U.S., drowning is a leading cause of death in childhood, especially for children 1 to 4 years of age, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“Really any place there are a few inches of standing water is a place at risk for drowning for young kids, meaning, generally under the age of 4 and 5. So if you have a 5-gallon bucket again, a toilet, or even a bathtub, even they can drown in a few inches of water because they panic and they don’t realize they can just lift their head up,” said Dr. Lois Lee with the American Academy of Pediatrics

Because drowning can happen in just seconds and is often silent, experts say prevention strategies are critical. These include water safety education, fencing pools on all sides, swimming lessons, learning CPR, and constant supervision when children are in the water.

Experts are also encouraging everyone to be aware of weather conditions, and to make sure life jackets are worn when traveling on water.