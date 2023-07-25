Tulsa Wine Bar Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary At Downtown Location

-

A wine bar in downtown Tulsa is celebrating a milestone.

Vintage Wine Bar first opened its doors in downtown Tulsa on July 27, 2018. It is operated by GB Provisions.

"It is just a fun place to be and bring your friends and share some really good wine," said proprietor at GB Provisions, Noah Bush.

The wine bar's cellar has a large variety of whites, reds, rosé, sparkling, and dessert wines.

"We have a lot of respect for wine, winemakers, small producers, but we also really like to have fun," Bush said. "Wine is about conviviality and bringing people together and you can take it seriously and still have a good time and have fun with it."

Throughout the weeklong 5th anniversary celebration, Vintage Wine Bar is offering special pours of 2018 vintages.

"We have got a deep cellar, so we are just going to reach in and grab some things that I think are drinking really well," said Bush.

He said it does not matter if you have never drunk wine of if you are a connoisseur, anyone can enjoy the experience.

"We really truly do believe wine is for everybody and what I would say to the people who are feeling a little confused and nervous about ordering the right thing is to talk to your bartender, talk to your sommelier," Bush continued saying, "It is their profession, trust them. They are going to ask you some questions and if you are just open and honest with them about what you like and what you do not like, they are going to find you a good bottle, something that you really like."

While you sip, some of Tulsa's best music artists will also be there to bring the tunes. Thursday DJ Docfree will perform, Mason Remmel is on Friday, and Chris Combs will play on Saturday.

Vintage Wine Bar is at 324 E 1st Street in downtown Tulsa.

Photo provided by GB Provisions.