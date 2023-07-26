Family Grieving After Claremore Police Say Man Killed Ex-Wife, Self In Murder-Suicide

-

A family told News On 6 there were years of red flags leading up to a tragedy where police say a man murdered his ex-wife, then killed himself.

Court records showed 27-year-old Dakota Kehoe and 26-year-old Candace Kehoe went through a divorce, and Dakota had filed for a protective order against his wife.

“As a mom, I begged and pleaded with her to just let the courts deal with it. Always meet in a safe place,” said Thuresa Hill, who said she was Candace’s stepmother and viewed Candace as her own.

Hill said the couple met as teens and were married for two years but had a lot of drama.

She thinks Candace met up with Dakota after work Monday night to talk about their three daughters.

“From what I know and what she has told me in the past, he said, ‘Let’s talk about the girls, let’s talk’ or something, because her vehicle was found at his house,” said Hill.

Claremore Police said a neighbor flagged an officer to Dakota’s home Monday night and they found evidence of an injury, but no one was home.

Police then got another call from Claremore Lake, when someone saw a truck sinking in the lake.

Police said the dive team found Candace dead from a violent encounter and Dakota dead from a gunshot.

Their three girls - ages 5, 7 and 9 - were with Dakota’s mom at the time.

“I want my daughter’s memory to be lived on, especially to her kids,” said Hill. “To her little girls, I want them to know that their mother did love them.”

One of Candace's aunts told News On 6 Candace was a devoted mom, proud Cherokee and prolific gospel singer.

Family is working on funeral arrangements.