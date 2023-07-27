TPS School Accreditation Vote Tabled For August

By: News On 6

The State Board of Education meeting was packed with people on Thursday morning, with many both supporting and opposing Superintendent Ryan Walters.

On Wednesday, a spokesman announced that the Tulsa Public Schools' accreditation status won't be discussed by the board until next month, instead of today.

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist said that all of the drama surrounding TPS’s accreditation has only done one thing: distract kids and parents from getting ready for the upcoming school year.

TPS released this statement on Thursday: "Today, the State Board of Education made the unprecedented decision to postpone the vote on Tulsa Public Schools’ accreditation until the August meeting. The district has corrected the deficiencies identified during the accreditation process and is adhering to the collaborative, improvement-oriented intent of school accreditation. Tulsa is accredited and remains focused on welcoming our 34,000 students back to school on August 17th as we kick off another exciting school year."

The News On 6's Amy Slanchik was live in Oklahoma City on Thursday with reactions.