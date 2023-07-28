1 Injured In Shooting Near Haskell; Armed Suspect On The Run, Says Deputies

Armed Suspect On The Run After Shooting In Haskell, Says Deputies

An armed man is on the run after Muskogee County deputies say they shot another man near Haskell.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home northwest of Haskell Thursday night and when they arrived found a man laying in the hallway of the home. Deputies say the victim had been shot three times but did not provide details on his condition.

Deputies say they are looking for 24-year-old Andre Williams. Deputies say he is armed and dangerous.

If you have any information that could help in this shooting, contact the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office.