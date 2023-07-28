1 Injured In Shooting Near Haskell; Armed Suspect On The Run, Says Deputies


Friday, July 28th 2023, 12:39 pm

By: News On 6, Dusty Dvoracek


MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. -

An armed man is on the run after Muskogee County deputies say they shot another man near Haskell.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home northwest of Haskell Thursday night and when they arrived found a man laying in the hallway of the home. Deputies say the victim had been shot three times but did not provide details on his condition.

Deputies say they are looking for 24-year-old Andre Williams. Deputies say he is armed and dangerous.

If you have any information that could help in this shooting, contact the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 28th, 2023

July 28th, 2023

July 27th, 2023

July 27th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 28th, 2023

July 28th, 2023

July 28th, 2023

July 28th, 2023