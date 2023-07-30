Tulsa Nonprofit Sponsors Uniform Drive For Students Ahead Of School Year

-

Back-to-school prep is here and many families are getting those new school supplies and clothes to start the school year, but not all families can afford to get the kids everything they need.

That’s why a local nonprofit is sponsoring a uniform drive to provide new school uniforms.

The uniforms will be donated to students of Tisdale Elementary.

This is the first year northwest Tulsa nonprofit 'The Common Good' is sponsoring a uniform drive and they say the goal is to ease that financial burden, as well as give kids the confidence they need.

The Common Good provides resources, services, and opportunities for the children and youth in the 74127 zip code with hopes of overcoming economic challenges.

Gretchen Guillette works for the organization and says they hope to donate 200 new uniform tops.

"The idea of the uniform drive came from two of our coaches who are dads in the community and so when we were talking about how they're getting ready for school and what they need they're like well we really need uniforms," Guillette said.

Sandra Bell with Tisdale Elementary says it's very important that the kids have their uniforms because the kids might not feel like their best selves if they're not prepared.

"If they don't have that, we do all we can to supply that at the site level, however, we may not always have those shirts and those pants," Bell said.

Bell says Tisdale Elementary gives out 45 to 50 uniform tops to students every day, so she's excited that they're partnering with The Common Good to help with those much-needed items.

"When a kid comes to school and they have what they need, they feel good, they're ready to learn, they're excited about learning. It's a basic thing when you look good, you feel good, you do good," Bell said.

She says families do the best that they can do, and she knows the parents don't want to send their kids to school without uniforms.

"Our families face financial challenges just like others in our city and this is a way we can help," Guillette said.

She says they're looking for elementary-sized uniform tops in the color's navy blue, red, and white.

Those interested in contributing to the uniform drive can go online to www.bit.ly/tisdaleuniforms to purchase one or more uniform tops now through August 10.