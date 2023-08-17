A new app launching for Jenks Public Schools this year will allow parents to track their student's bus along its route, even sending an alert when its close to the designated stop.

Jenks' Students Return To Classroom For First Day Of School

Students and teachers at Jenks Public Schools are going back to class Thursday morning.

The first school bell rings for fifth and sixth-grade students at 7:45 a.m., elementary students begin at 8:30 a.m. and secondary students begin at 9:15 a.m.

Although there aren't a lot of new policy changes for the Trojans, there is some new technology that will make communication with parents better.

Rob Loeber, Director of Communications at JPS, says there is a new app that will launch this school year called Stopfinder, which will allow parents to track their student's bus along its route and set up alerts for when the bus is getting close to the stop.

The assistant principal of Jenks East Intermediate, Catrina Thomas, told News On 6 that while her school is not short-staffed, that's not the case at others in the district.

"We're very excited, we've been looking forward to this day pretty much all summer," Thomas said. "We're excited to see students."

She said there is a need for paraprofessional teachers and child nutrition workers.