Carver Middle School Says Student Taken Into Custody After Bringing Weapon To School

Carver Middle School says a student was taken into custody on Wednesday after bringing a weapon to school. The school sent a message to parents, thanking the students who reported it and the quick response by campus police.

By: News On 6

Full message sent to parents:

I want to make you aware of an incident that took place this afternoon. Thanks to the diligence of our student community, we were made aware that one of our students was in possession of a weapon. Campus Police and school staff responded immediately to take the student into custody and ensure the continued safety of our students and staff.

We commend the students who saw something, said something, and helped us to act swiftly to keep our school community safe.

There is absolutely nothing more important than keeping your children safe and secure here in our school. We encourage everyone in our school community to continue helping to keep our building safe. If you see something or hear something that could jeopardize school safety, please contact our 24-hour safety hotline at 918-480-SAFE.





TPS Superintendent Ebony Johnson released a statement, reminding students again of the importance of speaking up if they see something wrong.

