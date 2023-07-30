FC Tulsa Falls To Tampa Bay Rowdies 3-0, Ending Win Streak

By: News On 6

FC Tulsa's bid for a franchise record winning streak came to an end in Florida on Saturday.

Heading into the matchup with the Rowdies, FC Tulsa put together five-straight wins and was aiming to keep the streak going.

But, all good things must come to an end at some point.

The Tampa Bay Rowdies defeated FC Tulsa 3-0.

FC Tulsa is back home at ONEOK Field on Friday, August 4, to host Louisville City FC.

For more FC Tulsa coverage, CLICK HERE.

News On 6's Jonathan Huskey shared highlights, at 9 and 10 p.m.