Sooners, Razorbacks Men's Basketball To Play At BOK Center In December

By: News On 6, News 9

-

The OU Men's Basketball team is returning to the BOK Center for a game next season.

The Sooners will play the Arkansas Razorbacks, a future conference opponent in the SEC, on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

The BOK Center announced the matchup Monday morning.

Tickets go on sale August 4 at 10 a.m., ranging from $11 to $201.

Arkansas defeated the Sooners 88-78 in front of 13,000 fans last season, according to the BOK Center.

“We are excited for the return of the Crimson and Cardinal Classic,” said Oklahoma head men’s basketball coach Porter Moser. “The game has an amazing atmosphere and Tulsa has done a great job embracing the series.”

For more details, CLICK HERE.

﻿