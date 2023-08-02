Firefighters Investigating Tulsa House Fire


Wednesday, August 2nd 2023, 5:23 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa investigators are looking into the cause of a Wednesday morning house fire near West Edison Street and North 41st West Avenue.

Firefighters said they responded to the scene at around 1:30 a.m., and found the home fully involved in flames. Firefighters said no one was at the house at the time, and the fire did not spread to any other homes nearby.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.
