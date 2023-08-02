Jennings, Prue Are First Schools In The State To Start The School Year


Wednesday, August 2nd 2023, 12:59 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Wednesday is the first day back to school for Jennings and Prue students.

Jennings Public Schools and Prue are the first districts in the state to start the new school year. Jennings schools are using a new tool to report bullying or potential threats this year. Students will be able to use any device to report threats anonymously more information can be found on the school's website.
