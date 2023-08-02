Cooking Corner: Asian Shrimp Dan-Dan Noodles


Wednesday, August 2nd 2023, 2:50 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

On Wednesday, Chef Devin Levine from the Cox Business Convention Center joined News On 6 at Noon and shared how to make Asian Dan-Dan Noodles.

Ingredients:

1 #                  Wide Egg Noodles

1#                   Poached Shrimp

1 cup               Salted peanuts, coarsely chopped

¼ cup              Chopped cilantro

Peanut Sauce:

½ Cup              Peanut Butter

1½ Cups          Soy Sauce

½ Cup              Sesame Oil

½ Cup              Sugar

1 Tabl            Fresh Cracked Black Pepper

¼ Cup              Fresh Chopped Garlic

 1 Tabl            Fresh Grated Ginger

¼ Cup              Chopped Parsley

¼ Cup              Chopped Cilantro

2 Tabl             Sriracha

Method:

Blend all ingredients for sauce together in food processor until smooth and refrigerate until needed. Place cooked noodles in large bowl with poached shrimp and ladle peanut sauce over all; add chopped salted peanuts and additional cilantro garnish, toss together to coat noodles. Serve immediately or refrigerate until needed.                                                         

Bon Appétit,

Chef Devin Levine CEC
