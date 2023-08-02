Cooking Corner: Asian Shrimp Dan-Dan Noodles

Wednesday, August 2nd 2023, 2:50 pm
On Wednesday, Chef Devin Levine from the Cox Business Convention Center joined News On 6 at Noon and shared how to make Asian Dan-Dan Noodles.
For more recipes like this one, CLICK HERE.
Ingredients:
1 # Wide Egg Noodles
1# Poached Shrimp
1 cup Salted peanuts, coarsely chopped
¼ cup Chopped cilantro
Peanut Sauce:
½ Cup Peanut Butter
1½ Cups Soy Sauce
½ Cup Sesame Oil
½ Cup Sugar
1 Tabl Fresh Cracked Black Pepper
¼ Cup Fresh Chopped Garlic
1 Tabl Fresh Grated Ginger
¼ Cup Chopped Parsley
¼ Cup Chopped Cilantro
2 Tabl Sriracha
Method:
Blend all ingredients for sauce together in food processor until smooth and refrigerate until needed. Place cooked noodles in large bowl with poached shrimp and ladle peanut sauce over all; add chopped salted peanuts and additional cilantro garnish, toss together to coat noodles. Serve immediately or refrigerate until needed.
Bon Appétit,
Chef Devin Levine CEC
August 2nd, 2023
May 17th, 2023
May 3rd, 2023
August 3rd, 2023
August 3rd, 2023
August 3rd, 2023