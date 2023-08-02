Cooking Corner: Asian Shrimp Dan-Dan Noodles

By: News On 6

On Wednesday, Chef Devin Levine from the Cox Business Convention Center joined News On 6 at Noon and shared how to make Asian Dan-Dan Noodles.

Ingredients:

1 # Wide Egg Noodles

1# Poached Shrimp

1 cup Salted peanuts, coarsely chopped

¼ cup Chopped cilantro

Peanut Sauce:

½ Cup Peanut Butter

1½ Cups Soy Sauce

½ Cup Sesame Oil

½ Cup Sugar

1 Tabl Fresh Cracked Black Pepper

¼ Cup Fresh Chopped Garlic

1 Tabl Fresh Grated Ginger

¼ Cup Chopped Parsley

¼ Cup Chopped Cilantro

2 Tabl Sriracha

Method:

Blend all ingredients for sauce together in food processor until smooth and refrigerate until needed. Place cooked noodles in large bowl with poached shrimp and ladle peanut sauce over all; add chopped salted peanuts and additional cilantro garnish, toss together to coat noodles. Serve immediately or refrigerate until needed.

Bon Appétit,

Chef Devin Levine CEC