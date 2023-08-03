Construction Begins On New USS Oklahoma Attack Submarine


Wednesday, August 2nd 2023, 9:50 pm

By: News On 6


Work is now underway on the new USS Oklahoma nuclear-powered attack submarine.

Huntington Ingalls Industries laid the keel for the new submarine during a ceremony in Virginia on Wednesday.

The first piece of metal for the submarine has the initials of its sponsor, Mary Slavonic, welded on it.

The Oklahoma submarine is expected to enter service in around 5 years.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 2nd, 2023

August 2nd, 2023

August 2nd, 2023

August 2nd, 2023

Top Headlines

August 3rd, 2023

August 3rd, 2023

August 3rd, 2023

August 3rd, 2023