Construction Begins On New USS Oklahoma Attack Submarine

Wednesday, August 2nd 2023, 9:50 pm
Work is now underway on the new USS Oklahoma nuclear-powered attack submarine.
Huntington Ingalls Industries laid the keel for the new submarine during a ceremony in Virginia on Wednesday.
The first piece of metal for the submarine has the initials of its sponsor, Mary Slavonic, welded on it.
The Oklahoma submarine is expected to enter service in around 5 years.
