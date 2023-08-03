OU-Tulsa Dental Clinic Celebrates One Year of Low-Cost Dental Services Web Script

-

A dental clinic at OU-Tulsa has been providing low-cost dental services to people across Green Country for one year now.

The clinic was created through a partnership with the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry and Delta Dental of Oklahoma. Since the clinic first opened at OU-Tulsa Schusterman a year ago, the clinic has served more than 450 patients and conducted about 5,000 procedures.

Paul Mullasseril, the dean of the OU College of Dentistry, said the state of Oklahoma struggles to provide affordable dental care treatment and believes this partnership helps remove that cost factor for many Oklahomans. Mullasseril said this clinic provides a treatment that's roughly 40 percent of the cost it would be at a private practice and said anyone can apply to be treated at the clinic in Tulsa or in Oklahoma City.

"Anybody who wants to be treated at OU College of Dentistry, whether it's in Oklahoma City or in Tulsa, can apply to become a patient and become a patient at one of these two clinics," Mullasseril said.

Delta Dental of Oklahoma originally partnered with the OU College of Dentistry to open a similar clinic in OKC but jumped at the opportunity to open a clinic in Tulsa after seeing the need in this part of the state.

"Part of what our foundation does is help people all over the state find resources for dental care they cannot afford or access, and OU College of Dentistry clinic has been a fabulous resource for that in the central Oklahoma area. So we are thrilled to see that now available in northeastern Oklahoma, and thrilled to be a part of it," Terrisa Singleton, foundation director for the Delta Dental of Oklahoma Foundation, said.

Anyone interested in applying to become a patient can do so here. You can also reach out to the Delta Dental of Oklahoma health line at 405-607-4747 for help finding dental care or other resources.