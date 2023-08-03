Extreme Oklahoma Heat Can Play Havoc With Cars; AAA Tips On Prevention

By: News On 6

The extremely hot temperatures can have a horrible effect on cars and engines.

AAA experts say the extreme heat is actually worse for cars than the extreme cold and if your parts are getting older the heat can take them out. AAA Oklahoma says with the extreme temps this week, a lot of batteries are dying, tires are popping, and parts like alternators and air conditioning units are going out since the engine gets so hot.

Experts say prevention is key and it's important to be prepared with things like water bottles, a charged phone, jumper cables, and other supplies just in case your car breaks down.

Tips To Remember To Protect Your Car From Extreme Heat

1 Inspect Your Battery

2 Don't Wait to Change the Oil

3 Check Your Tires Often

4 Watch the Temp Change and Make Sure Coolant Levels are Good.











