Tulsa Opera To Kick Off Experimental 75th Season With New Styles & New Venues

The Tulsa Opera is just weeks away from the start of its 75th season.

This year, the opera is mixing genres and will be performing at different venues. Artistic and Interim General Director Aaron Beck joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about this season and how the opera is exploring new ways to engage with its audiences.