19-Year-Old Killed In Tulsa Nightclub Shooting, Police Work To Identify Suspect

By: News On 6

-

A shooting inside a Tulsa nightclub left a 19-year-old man dead Sunday morning, authorities say. Detectives are working to identify a suspect.

The Tulsa Police Department said Nicari Owens, 19, was found dead inside the nightclub around 2 a.m.

Detectives say an altercation between people inside and outside the club led up to the shooting.

A woman inside was shot in the hand and she was treated and released from a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous.

TPD is also asking for photos and videos from anyone at the club that night.

This is the second homicide connected to the nightclub in the past two weeks, TPD says.

Last week, investigators say Terrence McElwee was killed on Highway 169 after leaving the bar.

No one in that case has been arrested either.

Related Story: Family Of Man Killed In Highway 169 Shooting Calls For Justice

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.