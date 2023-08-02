Family Of Man Killed In Highway 169 Shooting Calls For Justice

-

Loved ones are remembering a young Muskogee father who was shot and killed while riding in a car on Highway 169.

Terrence McElwee's family said they are heartbroken someone would take away a 31-year-old father, brother, son and friend to many, and they have no idea why.

The July 30th highway homicide left McElwee dead and another hurt.

Tulsa police said officers found the two men shot inside a broken-down car on Highway 169 near 31st Street.

Police said the driver, whose name has not be released, was shot in the shoulder and should be OK, but McElwee was shot in the head and died at the scene.

Ingria Moss said she is devastated to lose her only son.

"I'll miss him,” said Moss. “He was at my apartment. His bag is there, and his shoes.”

Terence's sister, Iyushi McElwee, said she believes her younger brother and his friend were targeted after leaving a Tulsa bar and were heading back to Muskogee.

"Gun violence is not the way to go about an issue if you have a problem with someone,” said Iyushi. “The gun violence has got to stop."

Police said the car the victims were in was hit by several bullets, and investigators are looking into a motive for the violence.

"This is a young man that, he didn't believe in that,” said Iyushi. “If one of his friends was into it with someone, they knew they could come get Terence because Terence would be the peace maker."

Iyushi said her brother was her best friend and a role model to her kids and that he also leaves behind his four kids, plus another on the way.

"I want justice for my brother,” said Iyushi.

Tulsa police tell me they do not have anyone in custody in this case and are still looking for leads.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 918-596-COPS.