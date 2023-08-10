We have new details this morning on a court appearance by a Kansas City Chiefs superfan who was arrested last month for robbing banks.

Man Known As 'Chiefsaholic' Fires Attorney, Waives Right To Preliminary Hearing

The suspect is known as “ChiefsAHolic” and prosecutors believe he robbed several banks in multiple states including Oklahoma.

29-year-old Xavier Babudar made his second appearance in a Kansas City federal court on Wednesday.

This morning we learned he waived his right to a preliminary hearing and fired his public defender.

Babudar was arrested in California last month for bank theft and transporting stolen property across state lines.

Babudar was initially facing charges in Oklahoma after Bixby Police say he robbed a clerk at a TTCU in December 2022.

He was released on bond in 2023 and prosecutors say after about a month he removed his ankle monitor and went on the run for four months until authorities located him in Sacramento.

Now, federal prosecutors say it appears he robbed banks while he was on the run on June 8th in Sparks, Nevada and on July 3rd in El Dorado Hills, California.

Court documents also show Babudar stole $70,0000 from a bank in Iowa which he later transferred to Missouri.

Prosecutors say Babudar bought and redeemed more than a million dollars in chips from various casinos in several states.

We reached out to Sparks Police in Nevada who told us they could not comment on the case.

Babudar is currently in custody in Missouri.