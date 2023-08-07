Sooners Secure Local Offensive Line Prospect

By: Matthew Lollar

-

The Oklahoma Sooners landed offensive lineman Josh Aisosa of Edmond Santa Fe on Saturday, their third offensive line commit for the 2024 recruiting class.

According to 247Sports, Aisosa is ranked as a 3-star tackle from Edmond Santa Fe High School. He received a plethora of other offers before ultimately committing to the Sooners, from schools such as Tulsa, Army, and Iowa State.

Aisosa, in a similar fashion to other recruits in Oklahoma’s 2024 class, cited a big factor that contributed to his decision to play for the Sooners over other schools was staying close to his hometown.

As he is a native of Edmond, Aisosa joins the likes of Carl Albert running back Xavier Robinson and Westmoore safety Mykel Patterson-McDonald by staying in the Oklahoma City metro area to start their college careers.

Along with that, Aisosa becomes the third Oklahoman recruit of the 2024 Sooners recruiting class thus far.

Coming in at 6 feet 4 inches and 305 pounds, Aisosa is an athletic tackle who also competes in wrestling for Edmond Santa Fe, classifying in the 285-pound weight division.

Aisosa will be looking to get his career with the Sooners off to a good start by showcasing his talents with solid play during the upcoming season for Edmond Santa Fe, as well as by capping off his high school career in a positive manner.