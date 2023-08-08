Police: Broken Arrow Homeowner Shoots Man Accused Of Breaking In With Shovel

A homeowner in Broken Arrow early Tuesday morning shot a 51-year-old man that's accused of breaking into his house with a shovel, police say.

The Broken Arrow Police Department said Dustin Personette, 51, was found by officers with a gunshot wound inside the home around 1:20 a.m.

A BAPD investigation uncovered that Personette is related to an occupant of the home near 1200 East Yakima and was experiencing a mental health event.

The unidentified homeowner is cooperating with the investigation, police say.

Personette is stable in the hospital and is facing a first-degree burglary charge.

If you, or someone you know, is experiencing a mental health event, contact 988

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.