Green Country Voters Pass Several Propositions During August 8th Elections

Voters across Green Country passed several bond issues that'll have lasting impacts on their communities.

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa-area voters approved the 'Improve Our Tulsa' sales tax package, which extends a sales tax to cover $814 million in spending.

Key aspects of the package include $296 million for road projects, an $80 million update for the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, and $32 million for Tulsa Parks.

In Catoosa, voters approved both proposals on the ballots, which are a hotel tax increase, as well as an extension for the PSO franchise.

And in Owasso, voters approved of implementing a temporary half cent sales tax permanently in order to keep up with the high demand of growth.