Tulsa Mayor Supports Police In Enforcing Laws Despite Anyone's Housing Status

Bynum met with the city council Wednesday to present an action plan to reduce homelessness and make Tulsa safer. Part of that plan is Bynum saying that police should enforce laws consistently, no matter a person's housing status.

Tulsa Police said for three months in a row, their survey shows the number one concern for people in Tulsa is crime being committed by people who are homeless.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said police can and should enforce all laws, no matter if a person is homeless or not.

Mayor Bynum said there are many outreach programs available now for the homeless, like groups that help, sobering centers, and mental health help.

Officers said they have felt their hands were tied when it came to dealing with some of the issues surrounding the homeless, but Bynum said everyone will be treated equally.

"They have my full support to carry out our ordinances equally on everyone,” said Bynum.

Part of that plan is Bynum saying that police should enforce laws consistently, no matter a person's housing status. He said the elected city leaders expect that from police.

"They should not make a judgement out in the field on someone's perceived housing status, and decide that they are not going to enforce our ordinances, that ban setting up tents on sidewalks, or building campfires in parks or, urinating and defecating in public spaces,” said Bynum.

In the order issued to Chief Wendell Franklin, Bynum said people who are homeless have the same rights as everyone else to be on public property, but they can't break the law.

He said it's not against the law to not have shelter, but setting up tents, littering, urinating and setting fires on public property is against the law.

Bynum said officers haven't been able to enforce city ordinances at homeless camps on certain land, like railroad right of ways, or DOT property, unless there is a direct complaint.

"They need letters from Oklahoma Department of Transportation, Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, and the three major railroads that run through Tulsa, clarifying that on their land Tulsa Police officers have permission to go on their land and enforce our local laws and state laws that prohibit camping, littering, things like that,” said Bynum.

Bynum said the city will be requesting those letters.

Bynum said he wants officers to enforce the laws of the city, but also utilize the programs that offer help, if people want to take advantage of them.