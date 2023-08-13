Move-In Day At Oral Roberts University Signals Start Of New Year

A new round of Golden Eagles from around the country are now calling Tulsa home on Saturday as students moved into their dorms at Oral Roberts University.

Students from all over the world settled into their new dorms in Tulsa, on ORU's campus.

Hundreds of cars flooded into campus after some thunderstorms rolled through town, but many new Golden Eagles weren't going to let it rain on their big day.

“My move in time was at 8:30 this morning when it was pouring down rain, and it was pretty crazy, it was chaos, but it was so fun and made a bunch of great memories with all the rain and stuff," said incoming ORU freshman, Haiden Hall.

Hall is from Fort Worth and said becoming a Golden Eagle runs in the family. “A lot of good memories here for my family and a lot of my family went here, so it’s kind of a tradition to go here now too," she said.

But she didn't have to move in alone. "A lot of our staff here to help them get moved in, get them settled, and of course welcome them home to ORU," said Joe Sims.

Sims is an ORU graduate and now works for the university. He said Saturday is one of his favorite days. "Just seeing the smiles, the excitement of coming to a new place and starting what is probably one of the most exciting times in a students life so it's always fun to see those families make it home," said Sims.

After getting their stuff loaded into their new dorm, many families snapped some of their last pictures before letting their baby eagles fly. “I’d say I’m most looking forward to meeting a bunch of new people, growing in my faith, and honestly just growing in my knowledge as well just life and learning so many life skills and yeah I’m just pumped to be here," Hall said.

Student's still had meet and greets, orientations and learning about the Golden Eagle traditions ahead of starting their classes.