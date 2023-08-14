Man Recovering After Being Shot Twice In Tulsa

A man is recovering after being shot twice near 15th and Garnett during what police described as a domestic situation. Officers say no arrests have been made but two people were brought for questioning.

By: News On 6

A Tulsa man is in the hospital after being shot twice Sunday night, according to Tulsa Police.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 8 a.m. near 15th and Garnett and that officers have been called out to the same home in the past. Officers say two people have been taken in for questioning, but no arrests have been reported at this time.