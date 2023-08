Cooking Corner: Craig County Cuban Sandwich

We're back in the kitchen Monday afternoon with Carolyn Piguet from Piguet's Prime Time. She joined us with a recipe for a Craig County Cuban Sandwich.

By: News On 6

RECIPE:

SERVES 4

1 LB. OF SHREDDED SMOKED PORK BUTT

JUICE OF 1 ORANGE

JUICE OF 1 LIME

8 GARLIC CLOVES – MINCED

20 DELI HAM SLICES

4 HOAGIES ROLLS

1 STICK OF BUTTER, MELTED

8 SWISS CHEESE SLICES

DILL PICKLE SLICES FOR TOPPING

DIJON MUSTARD FOR SPREADING

REHEAT PULLED PORK BY PUTTING PORK IN A SKILLET WITH JUICE OF LIME, ORANGE AND GARLIC. ONCE WARM SET ASIDE.

SPREAD BUTTER ON BUN AND TOAST.

START ASSEMBLING SANDWICH – SPREAD DIJON MUSTARD ON BOTTOM BUN, PLACE HAM SLICES, SWISS CHEESE SLICES, PULLED PORK AND PLACE PICKLE ON TOP.